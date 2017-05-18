CM Punk Gets $1 Mil Offer to Return to Wrestling

Breaking News

CM Punk’s about that MMA life these days, but there’s a cool $1 mil on the table if he’s willing to return to the ring.

It's not Vince McMahon offering the dough -- "The Best in the World" is being targeted by an organization in the UK.

"We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour," founder Daniel Hinkles told The Sun. "It’s a genuine offer ... we want to do this with him."

Hinkles says the tour is a 128-man tournament. No word on how many days Punk would have to work to collect the million dollar check.

And get this, Hinkles says the deal would allow Punk to continue to pursue his MMA career.

"This wouldn’t have to end that, but wrestling is in his blood and $1 million has to be worth thinking about."

True that.