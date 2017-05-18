Conor McGregor Signs Deal to Fight Mayweather ... Ball's In Floyd's Court

Breaking News

Conor McGregor's deal is in place to fight Floyd Mayweather -- now, it's up to Dana White and the Mayweather camp to nail down the other side.

The UFC superstar made the announcement late Wednesday night -- saying he reached an agreement with his UFC bosses that shores up how he will get paid if he steps into the ring with Floyd.

Conor has said the deal he was eyeing will pay him around $100 million.

Floyd has said he wants double or triple what Conor gets. It's up to Dana White to now hammer out a deal with Mayweather and his manager, AL Haymon.

McGregor issued a statement on TheMacLife.com saying, "It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management."

"The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days."

Conor is clearly confident the two sides will reach a deal soon -- because he was already shopping for yachts last night.