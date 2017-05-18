Karrueche Tran Mellow Yellow 29th Birthday With Quavo

Karrueche Tran rang in her 29th birthday at Cipriani's Wednesday night with a slew of guests that included boyfriend/Migos rapper Quavo.

They arrived and left separately, but the secret -- if it ever was one -- is way out.

They've been on the DL mostly because Karrueche has issues. She's going to court next week, hoping to get a permanent restraining order against ex-BF Chris Brown, claiming he targeted death threats her way.

Can't blame Quavo ... Karrueche looked damn fine, even pulling off highlighter yellow. HBD.