Pippa Middleton Hidden Cams & Camo for Bride-to-Be ... Tight Security for Wedding

Pippa Middleton's wedding is hours away, and by the looks of it ... she'll be harder to get to this weekend than Queen Elizabeth.

Security at the Middleton estate is beefed up big time for Saturday's wedding at St. Mark's Church in Berkshire. Surveillance vans, security cameras, and scores of police officers are on the scene.

Although Pippa's wedding to James Matthews -- a millionaire hedge fund manager -- isn't expected to be the worldwide spectacle as her sister's in 2011, it's still getting the royal treatment.

And let's not forget why -- Pippas butt stole the show at Will and Kate's wedding. Ahh, good times!