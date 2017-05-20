Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza's House Burglarized, $50k of Jewelry Jacked

Trevor Ariza Burglars Hit Rockets Star ... $50k of Jewelry

Houston Rockets star Trevor Ariza is the latest victim in the L.A. celebrity burglary crime wave -- this time, crooks jacked the NBA star for at least $50k in jewelry, law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports.

Here's what we know ... Ariza contacted police on Wednesday after noticing signs of forced entry at his San Fernando Valley home. No one was home at the time of the break-in.

We're told Ariza believes the bad guys took several expensive items including jewelry -- the losses are estimated to be north of $50k.

Ariza is the 3RD current or former Laker to be hit by burglars in 2017. Nick Young and Derek Fisher were also jacked.

Yasiel Puig -- who lives in the area -- was hit back in March.

We're told law enforcement has created task forces to find the burglars -- and have put undercover officers in the area in the hopes of catching these guys in the act.