SNL Team Trump Sings 'Hallelujah' ... Hang in There, America!

Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and the rest of the White House team sang a song of hope to fire up the season finale of SNL ... just like Hillary Clinton did 6 months ago.

Alec Baldwin as Trump began playing the opening chords to "Hallelujah" during the cold open, and was soon joined by Conway, Mike Pence and a good chunk of his WH staff. Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer was noticeably absent.

Anyway, the sing-along might ring a bell -- Kate McKinnon did the song as Clinton the weekend after the presidential election ... telling America she wasn't giving up and they shouldn't either.

Baldwin's Trump has a similar message, but a different (and hilarious) rationale.