Kourtney Kardashian Eyes Like What I See!

Kourtney Kardashian﻿'s got that look on her face like a kid in a candy store ... and Younes Bendjima's her tasty treat.

The new couple was leaving Gotha club Wednesday night in Cannes. Kourtney had a tight grip on her man ... though that's nothing new since we've seen them cavorting all over France the last couple days ... including her flaunting that ass.

And, talk about a small world ... Scott Disick was just 6 minutes from where Kourtney and Younes were partying ... leaving Le Baoli sans Bella Thorne this time around.

Kourtney 3, Scott 1.