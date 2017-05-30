'Daredevil' Star Elden Henson Nothing Foggy About This ... Files for Divorce

Elden Henson -- who plays Matt Murdock's best friend, Foggy Nelson, on the hit Netflix show "Daredevil" -- is heading to Splitsville ... because he's filed for divorce.

Elden -- originally known for his role on "The Mighty Ducks" -- is splitting from his wife of nearly 2 years, Kira Sternbach. They married April 30, 2014 and he lists February 15, 2016 as the separation date. A day after Valentine's Day ... brutal.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Elden cites irreconcilable differences. They have a 2-year-old son, Dodger, and Elden wants joint custody.