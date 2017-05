'Bachelor' Star Lauren Bushnell I'm Returning Ben's Engagement Ring!

EXCLUSIVE

Lauren Bushnell is traveling light these days ... as in, without the engagement ring Ben Higgins proposed with on "The Bachelor."

Lauren was at LAX Tuesday night and said she's planning to return the ice, although she hasn't yet. The couple announced their split 2 weeks ago.

Interestingly, she's not saying never when it comes to possibly working things out with Ben. As for a future stint on "The Bachelorette" ... Lauren's not ruling that out either.