Real Madrid Prep For Champ. League Final ... On Massive Yacht

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his teammates took their chiseled bods and hot lady friends on a massive (and expensive) yacht this week ... days before the Champions League Final.

Ramos, Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and their significant others met for some R&R leading up to the game against Juventus this Saturday ... chillin' with jet skis and catchin' some rays in Ibiza.

As for the yacht ... the 101-foot KIRIOS comes at a hefty $64,000 A WEEK and features 5 cabins with luxurious interior.

No sign of Cristiano Ronaldo, though ... but it sure looks like he was able to rest his legs a bit on his own.