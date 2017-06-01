Exclusive Details
You know how we know things are getting serious between Nick Young and his baby mama (besides the 2 kids they have together?) ... he's singing to her!!
Swaggy P took Keonna Green out to Catch in West Hollywood -- the hottest restaurant in town.
But after dinner, Young busted out the pipes and sang a little B2K and old-school Beyonce.
Remember, Swaggy got back with Keonna when he knocked her up last year -- while still engaged to Iggy Azalea.
Iggy's moved on ... and Swaggy seems happy -- so, for the best???