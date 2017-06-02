Ariana Grande Back in Manchester Visits Victims in Hospital

Breaking News

Ariana Grande's already spreading the love in Manchester ... even before taking the stage for her One Love benefit concert.

She toured a hospital to visit some of the victims still healing after the bombing at Ariana's Manchester Arena show on May 22.

As she went room to room her young fans lit up ... smiling as she posed for photos with all of them.

The benefit concert is set to go down Sunday at Manchester's Old Trafford cricket ground with Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and many more performing along with Ariana.