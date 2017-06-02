TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Model Izabel Goulart Thongs Out on Yacht w/ Soccer Star BF Kevin Trapp

Model Izabel Goulart Thongs Out on Yacht ... w/ Soccer Star BF

6/2/2017 7:14 AM PDT

Here's something for everyone ... a smokin' hot model in a bikini with her equally attractive soccer star boyfriend on a baller yacht in Spain. 

The model is Izabel Goulart -- an international fashion model who famously worked with Victoria's Secret. 

Her boyfriend is Kevin Trapp -- a German soccer star who plays for Paris Saint-Germain. 

The two just took a trip to Cannes for the big film festival -- and apparently needed to blow off some steam with a yacht vacation off the coast of Ibiza. 

Goulart even busted out some yoga for good measure.

Namaste.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web