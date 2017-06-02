Ex-Penn State Officials GOING TO JAIL ... Sentenced in Sandusky Scandal

Breaking News

Ex-Penn State President Graham Spanier and 2 other former high-ranked officials have been sentenced to jail terms for their involvement in the Jerry Sandusky sex scandal Friday.

Officials say Spanier, ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley and ex-V.P. Gary Schultz were alerted of a 2001 incident of Sandusky sexually assaulting a young boy in a Penn State shower ... and did NOT report it to police, but simply told Sandusky he couldn't bring boys to campus anymore.

Spanier -- who was found guilty of misdemeanor child endangerment -- was sentenced to 4 to 12 months in jail, with the first 2 behind bars and the rest on house arrest. He will also serve 2 years probation, 200 hours of community service and will have to pay $7,500 in fines.

Schultz and Curley pled guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment charges in March.

Curley was sentenced to 7 to 23 months (the first 3 months in jail, the rest under house arrest), 200 hours of community service and $5,000 in fines.

Schultz was sentenced to 6 to 23 months (the first 2 in jail, the rest under house arrest) 200 hours of community service, $5,000 in fines and 200 hours of community service.