Justin Bieber Skates with Manchester Pro Hockey Team ... Leaves Personal Gift

Exclusive Details

Justin Bieber got in one more charitable act after the One Love Manchester concert -- this one involved the city's pro hockey team, and JB really made it stick.

Justin spent Monday morning skating with the Manchester Storm on an ice rink that was closed to the public. Defenseman Paul Swindlehurst tells TMZ ... Justin played in a scrimmage with some of his teammates and regulars at the rink.

Paul says he first got word on Saturday that the Biebs was looking for a pickup hockey game before he left town ... so he set up Monday's session, where Justin scored a few goals during scrimmage ... and more in a shootout.

The favor paid for itself ... Paul says Justin donated his hockey stick to be auctioned off at a Storm charity game. Last year, a Bieber jersey hauled in a few thousand pounds at auction ... so they're expecting the stick to be a big-ticket item. All proceeds go to bombing victims and their families.

He shoots! He scores!!