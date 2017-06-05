Justin, Ariana, Scooter No Fear in Manchester

Justin Bieber showed everyone fear would not blind him ... as he strolled the streets of Manchester after the hugely successful One Love Manchester concert.

Justin and a pal hit up the Australasia Restaurant and Bar after he arguably stole the show with his performance.

Scooter Braun -- who along with Ariana masterminded the event -- mugged with his 2 big stars backstage during the concert.

The event raised millions for victims and families of victims in the terror attack 2 weeks ago following Ariana's concert.