Justin Bieber showed everyone fear would not blind him ... as he strolled the streets of Manchester after the hugely successful One Love Manchester concert.
Justin and a pal hit up the Australasia Restaurant and Bar after he arguably stole the show with his performance.
Scooter Braun -- who along with Ariana masterminded the event -- mugged with his 2 big stars backstage during the concert.
The event raised millions for victims and families of victims in the terror attack 2 weeks ago following Ariana's concert.