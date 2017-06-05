Justin, Ariana, Scooter No Fear in Manchester

6/5/2017 6:05 AM PDT

Justin Bieber showed everyone fear would not blind him ... as he strolled the streets of Manchester after the hugely successful One Love Manchester concert.

Justin and a pal hit up the Australasia Restaurant and Bar after he arguably stole the show with his performance.

Scooter Braun -- who along with Ariana masterminded the event -- mugged with his 2 big stars backstage during the concert.

The event raised millions for victims and families of victims in the terror attack 2 weeks ago following Ariana's concert.