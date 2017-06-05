Stedman Bailey's NFL Comeback Final Surgery After Drive-By Shooting

Stedman Bailey is still focused on getting back in the NFL -- nearly 2 years after getting shot in the face -- and says he's undergoing one last surgery to increase his chances for a comeback.

Bailey was a stud WR for the Rams before gunmen blasted on him while he was sitting in a car with family members in Nov. 2015. Stedman was hit twice in the head and is lucky to be alive.

The 26-year-old was waived by the Rams in 2016 -- but he's been training like a maniac in an effort to get back on the field.

"Got a procedure coming up that WILL increase my chances of stepping back out there drastically," Bailey says.

"I damn sure owe it to myself to try everything within my power to get back on the field."

Bailey says if he's not medically cleared after this surgery, he'll quit pro football and move on with his life.

"After this procedure if doctors think it's too risky for my health and well being then I'll accept that this door has closed in my life ... but until then I'ma ball until I fall!"

Bailey also says he plans on releasing a book about "how being innocently shot gave me a whole new outlook on life."