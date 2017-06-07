Roy Hibbert Jeanie Buss' BF Dropping N-Bomb 'Not a Good Look'

EXCLUSIVE

How does a former Lakers player feel about Jeanie Buss' boyfriend, Jay Mohr, dropping the n-word?

"It's not a good look."

That's what ex-L.A. Lakers player Roy Hibbert told us at LAX Wednesday .

As we previously reported, Jay Mohr used the word twice on Twitter Tuesday and has been catching heat for it. He has not apologized or backed off one bit.

Buss and Mohr have been quietly dating for months. We recently saw the two traveling together at LAX.

So far, Buss hasn't commented on the situation ... but you gotta wonder if the Lakers staff and players are expecting some sort of response. Especially after LeBron James talked publicly about how offensive the word is in the wake of racist vandalism at his L.A. home.