Bill Cosby Comedy Pals Have His Back at Court

Bill Cosby brought MORE celeb pals to court for day 4 of his sexual assault trial.

Cosby walked in with comedian Joe Torry and actor Lewis Dix Jr. Thursday, and the pals seemed very relaxed, even jovial -- despite serious allegations against Cosby.

Earlier this week, Cosby arrived at court locked arm-in-arm with Keshia Knight Pulliam ... and on Wednesday with another former co-star, Sheila Frazier.

As we reported, the person who hasn't been by his side yet is his wife, Camille Cosby -- something the jury has, no doubt, noticed.