Daniel Cormier I'll Fight Jon Jones at Disneyland

Daniel Cormier says the "Happiest Place on Earth" could be hell for Jon Jones -- telling TMZ Sports if JJ crashes his Disneyland date, he'll fight him right on the damn Matterhorn.

DC says he's already got his victory celebration planned after he beats Jones at UFC 214 in July -- and it's a family fun day at the Magic Kingdom.

And if Jones tries to spoil the fun, Cormier says he'll go all Jack Sparrow on his ass.

Cormier also has a message for Jones -- STAY CLEAN AND SHOW UP!