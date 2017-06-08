James Comey Grilled About Trump, Russia (LIVE STREAM)

Former FBI Director James Comey's is testifying for the Senate Intelligence Committee -- and we all know this is all about Comey vs. President Trump ... and we're live streaming.

Comey's opening statement -- released Wednesday -- made it clear he's gonna spill the tea about his interactions with Trump regarding the FBI's investigation into the administration's alleged ties to Russia, and any possible interference in the 2016 election.

One way to look at this: Comey gets payback for the Prez firing him. The other way: Trump's stance there's NO smoking gun connecting him to Russia will be confirmed.

Fireworks either way, so get your popcorn ready. How big is this? Check out the line to get into the hearing -- some interns have been waiting since 3 AM!