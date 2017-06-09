Dana White Slams Report He's Off Mayweather, McGregor Deal, 'I'm Running It'

Dana White Slams Report He's Off Floyd Deal ... 'I'm Running It'

Another big star calling "fake news" on a major newspaper -- with Dana White saying reports he's not involved in the Mayweather vs. McGregor talks are complete BS.

The UFC honcho was at Mastro's in Bev Hills on Thursday when we asked about a Los Angeles Times article that says it's the UFC's ownership group (WME-IMG) and NOT White currently involved in negotiations.

"We live in a world right now where you can't believe anything that you read," White said in a shot at the L.A. Times ... "Who else would be running the Mayweather, McGregor deal than me?"

When we asked if WME was running point, White told us, "What does WME know about making big fights?"

"Trust me, I'm running the Mayweather, McGregor deal."

Of course, Dana's tirade came hours after James Comey blasted the NY Times over allegedly untrue reporting. White's a Trump guy. Maybe the two sides have more in common than we thought.