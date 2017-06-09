President Trump Fires Back ... Comey Lied and Leaked!

Breaking News

President Trump broke his silence on James Comey's testimony ... declaring victory over his former FBI Director, and dismissing him as a "leaker."

Fair to say, the Prez was NOT impressed with what he saw and heard during Comey's Senate Intel Committee hearing. Early Friday, Trump said, "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!"

POTUS' Twitter fingers were silent during Comey's highly anticipated testimony, making the event kind of a let down. Trump's now revealing his takeaway -- Comey had nothing on him when it comes to Russia ... and Comey admitted leaking info about their meetings.

Former FBI Director James Comey admitted that he leaked his memos about @POTUS to the press. pic.twitter.com/eRSKoLASld — GOP (@GOP) June 8, 2017

Obviously, there was much more said -- such as Comey testifying he couldn't trust the President wouldn't lie -- something many took as a blow to 45's character.

Still, Trump's perspective on the event is clear: I win.