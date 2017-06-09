Vinnie Jones to Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Sh*t Happens'

EXCLUSIVE
With soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic getting his walking papers from Manchester United, we asked famed soccer fan (and ex-player) Vinnie Jones if he had any thoughts for the guy.
"Sh*t happens," he told us.
Then Jones proceeded to fat shame our camera guy.
(Don't worry, our guy is tough. He can take it.)
FYI, before Jones became a big Hollywood star in movies like "Snatch" and "X-Men: The Last Stand" -- he played pro soccer ... and even had a stint on the Wales national team.
As for Zlatan, he was released by the club after 1 season in which he badly injured his right knee. He's still recovering.