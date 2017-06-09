TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Vinnie Jones to Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Sh*t Happens'

Vinnie Jones to Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Sh*t Happens'

6/9/2017 1:43 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

With soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic getting his walking papers from Manchester United, we asked famed soccer fan (and ex-player) Vinnie Jones if he had any thoughts for the guy.

"Sh*t happens," he told us. 

Then Jones proceeded to fat shame our camera guy.

(Don't worry, our guy is tough. He can take it.)

FYI, before Jones became a big Hollywood star in movies like "Snatch" and "X-Men: The Last Stand" -- he played pro soccer ... and even had a stint on the Wales national team. 

As for Zlatan, he was released by the club after 1 season in which he badly injured his right knee. He's still recovering. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web