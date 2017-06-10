TMZ

Khloe, Kourtney and Kris Blow Up Kardashian Curse Myth in Cavs Win

The Kardashians What Curse? Cavs Win with Khloe, Kourtney, Kris Courtside

6/10/2017 7:29 AM PDT

The Kardashians -- Khloe, Kourtney and Kris Jenner -- showed up to root on the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night, which seemed like a sure-fire sign they would lose.

But they didn't!

The Cavs rolled the Golden State Warriors 137-116 to win Game 4 and avoid a sweep, and Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson busted out of a slump to grab 10 boards and add 5 points and 5 assists.

Announcer Jeff Van Gundy even took a few moments early in the game to denounce the family curse ... and he was right.

Kris Humphries might still disagree.

