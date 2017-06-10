TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

T-Wolves Star Zach LaVine Has L.A. Date Night With Smokin' Hot GF

T-Wolves Star Zach LaVine L.A. Date Night With Smokin' Hot Girlfriend

6/10/2017 12:45 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

There are a lot of reasons to be jealous of Zach LaVine -- the dude's rich, he's freakishly athletic, and most importantly ... he's got a smokin' hot girlfriend.

TMZ Sports met up with LaVine and girlfriend Hunter Mar outside TAO in L.A. Thursday night, giving us the perfect opportunity to showcase his high school sweetheart.

20-year-old Mar is an athlete herself -- she played college soccer at Seattle U. -- and has been tied to LaVine since their days in Washington.

Oh, and by the way ... we talked to LaVine about the car Derek Fisher wrecked in his DUI accident being registered to Matt Barnes ... that's cool, too.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web