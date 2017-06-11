Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Little Red Corvette

Joe Jonas made Prince proud on Saturday ... and probably his girlfriend, Sophie Turner, too.

The couple was spotted cruising around Malibu in Joe's little red vintage Corvette ... this after hiking together in L.A. earlier the same day.

Eyewitnesses tell us Joe stopped off for gas at PCH and Cross Creek, and got some girls at the gas station to lose their minds once they realized who he was.

We're told Joe kept his cool -- he's used to that kind of reaction by now. And after that ... vroom vroom.