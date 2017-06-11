Justin Bieber Games & Champagne When It Comes 2 Dave & Buster's

Justin Bieber celebrated his new track with David Guetta this weekend like a champ ... of arcade games and champagne showers.

Bieber was seen hitting up Dave & Buster's in Hollywood Saturday night with a group of his buds, bouncing from Pac-Man to one of those racing games ... which ran 'til about 2 AM -- D&B's closing time.

Thing is ... Justin wasn't done partying. We're told he ended up going to the W Hollywood hotel and the Camden apartments right next door to pop a little champagne. And by that ... we mean spray it from the rooftop onto the floor (and maybe people?) below.

