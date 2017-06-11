Roy Jones Jr. Says Conor McGregor Could Damage Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Conor McGregor Could Hurt Boxing

EXCLUSIVE

Roy Jones Jr. says Oscar De La Hoya is kinda right ... the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight could seriously damage boxing -- if Conor wins.

Long story short, Roy says the only way Conor wins this fight is if he gets "lucky" -- otherwise, Mayweather should beat that ass.

But Roy says he fully supports the bout -- because it's entertaining and that's what the people want.

In fact, that's why he tells us he's STILL serious about fighting Anderson Silva -- if Dana White gives him the green light.