'Bachelorette' Star Corinne & DeMario Got out of Whack

EXCLUSIVE

"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson pushed the envelope too far, and "the truth came to light" ... so says 'Bachlorette' star Eric Bigger.

Eric was leaving Nightingale Sunday night and chimed in on the 'BiP' controversy that shut down production. He believes Corrine and DeMario probably were having fun, until things got out of hand.

TMZ broke the story ... a producer complained about the contestants getting extremely sexual in a swimming pool. Warner Bros halted production and launched an investigation.

Eric is confident the truth will come out about what happened between Corinne and DeMario.