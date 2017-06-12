TMZ

Tyron Woodley and Dana White Are Cool Again Thanks to Kendrick Lamar

6/12/2017 1:35 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley says he's cool with Dana White again -- thanks to some help from rap superstar Kendrick Lamar

It's no secret Tyron and his UFC boss have clashed in the past over things like fights, bookings and promotion -- it hasn't always been smooth sailing. 

But Dana did a solid for Tyron over the weekend -- inviting him to his son's 16th birthday where Kendrick was performing. 

Not only is Tyron a HUUUUUGE fan of Kendrick -- but his 13-year-old son is too -- and Dana made sure both Woodleys got the VIP treatment at the party. 

Woodley tells TMZ Sports he and Dana are on great terms right now -- and says he's expecting the peace to last at least a couple of weeks.

Happy birthday, Dana's kid.  

