Tyron Woodley and Dana White Are Cool Again Thanks to Kendrick Lamar

Tyron Woodley I'm Cool With Dana White Again ... Thanks to Kendrick Lamar

EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley says he's cool with Dana White again -- thanks to some help from rap superstar Kendrick Lamar.

It's no secret Tyron and his UFC boss have clashed in the past over things like fights, bookings and promotion -- it hasn't always been smooth sailing.

But Dana did a solid for Tyron over the weekend -- inviting him to his son's 16th birthday where Kendrick was performing.

Not only is Tyron a HUUUUUGE fan of Kendrick -- but his 13-year-old son is too -- and Dana made sure both Woodleys got the VIP treatment at the party.

Woodley tells TMZ Sports he and Dana are on great terms right now -- and says he's expecting the peace to last at least a couple of weeks.

Happy birthday, Dana's kid.