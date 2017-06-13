Michael Bennett Bumps Future In Front of Russell Wilson

Michael Bennett I Bump Future In Front of Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks stud Michael Bennett says there's NO ban on Future's music in the Seattle Seahawks locker room ... despite that tricky situation with Russell Wilson.

Bennett appeared on "The Breakfast Club" with Charlamagne tha God -- and was asked if the team is required to keep Future off their playlists to appease the star QB, who's married to Ciara, Future's baby mama.

Obviously, Wilson and Future have beefed in the past -- though things appear to be cool right now.

Bennett says he doesn't play Future to get at Russ -- he just likes the guy's music ... and says Wilson understands the guy is too popular to silence him.

Instead, Bennett says Wilson handles the situation like a pro.

The entire interview is pretty solid -- especially the part where Bennett shouts-out the one rapper he would hate for his wife to leave him for.