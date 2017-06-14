Colton Haynes I Lost My Virginity to a Guy & a Girl ... But It Wasn't a 3-Way!!!

Colton Haynes had some folks confused about his virginity story ... but he cleared it up for us once and for all.

We got the "Teen Wolf" and "Arrow" star with his fiance, Jeff Leatham, at LAX -- and immediately asked for some clarity on the coming-of-age tale that he shared with Andy Cohen on his radio show Monday.

Colton described punching his V-card at 13 ... to both a guy and a girl. Naturally, Andy and most people thought threesome -- but that's not so ... according to Colton.

He shed some more light on the encounter(s). Read between the lines here, and it will all make sense.