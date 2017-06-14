MLB Commish Rob Manfred Backs Decision to Play Congressional Baseball Game

MLB Commish We Support Congressional Baseball Game

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says the league fully supports the decision to play the congressional baseball game in the wake of Wednesday's shooting ... saying he hopes it will help the healing process.

Earlier today, officials announced the annual charity game will go on as planned at Nationals Park in D.C. on Thursday.

Now, Manfred has issued a statement saying, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Representative Steve Scalise, Congressional staff, U.S. Capitol Police and all those who were impacted by today’s senseless violence at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia."

"Major League Baseball is a proud supporter of the Congressional Baseball Game, a longstanding bipartisan tradition and unifying event that benefits worthy charities."

"Both teams have been practicing for weeks in preparation for the game at Nationals Park and we fully support the decision to play the game."

"We look forward to a full recovery for each of the victims and hope that tomorrow night’s game can play a constructive role in the healing process."