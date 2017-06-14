Steph Curry Tattoo House Call ... After NBA Finals

Exclusive Details

How did Steph Curry celebrate his 2nd NBA title? Tattoo party at his mansion!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the Golden State Warriors star summoned Bay Area tattoo artist Nino Lapid to his home Tuesday night for a Curry family ink session.

Curry got Hebrew letters tatted on his arm -- but we're not exactly sure what the message was. Guessing it says something about destroying the Cavs?!?

Steph's wife, Ayesha, also got some body art -- though her tat is also secret for now.

Steph's sister and his parents were also at the home for the needle sesh. No word if they participated.

Win a ring, get new ink, repeat.