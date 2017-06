Bill Cosby Jury Deadlocked After 30 Hours ... Judge Says Try Again

Breaking News

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial still hasn't come to an end ... because the jury is deadlocked.

The jury of 7 men and 5 women has not been able to agree on a verdict after 30 hours of deliberations. The judge has instructed them to go back and keep trying ... but it's looking like a hung jury is possible and a mistrial will be the final outcome.

Cosby's facing 3 charges for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, and facing a maximum of 10 years in prison.