Dennis Rodman Gives Trump's 'Art of the Deal' to North Korean Sports Minister

Dennis Rodman Giving Out Trump's Secrets in N. Korea

Dennis Rodman is spreading President Trump's word in North Korea after all ... at least when it comes to his business prowess.

The NBA Hall of Famer gifted N. Korea's sports minister, Kim Il Guk, Trump's 'The Art of the Deal' book. Dennis was clearly stoked with his gesture, and Kim looks ... less stoked.

He also left Il Guk a couple of jerseys with his old number on it, but they weren't even official NBA gear from any of Rodman's old teams, just generics. However, he also gave him bath products. Sweet.

Bath gels ... paving a path to normalcy with N. Korea!