Amir Khan Says Road Rage Attackers Were Lucky He Held Back

Amir Khan Road Rage Goons Got Lucky ... Could've Whooped All 3!

EXCLUSIVE

Boxing superstar Amir Khan says he easily could've destroyed all 3 men who got aggressive with him during a road rage incident in the U.K. on Friday ... but quickly realized he had way too much to lose.

Khan tells TMZ Sports ... three hecklers "tried to attack me" while he was driving around in Greater Manchester, England. Cops responded to the scene. No one was arrested.

"I was raging, I was really angry," Khan admits ... but says "I don't want to throw punches because I can definitely hurt someone quite badly."

"My hands are weapons. They're weapons."

Khan also says his religion played a huge role in his decision to walk away.

"It's the month of Ramadan ... It's a holy month. I'm a Muslim."

"Maybe things would have been different if it wasn't the month of Ramadan."