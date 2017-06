Adam West L.A. Goes Gotham ... Lights Bat Signal

Adam West was honored in L.A. Thursday night with the iconic symbol he helped popularize on TV ... the bat signal.

The gigantic 70 ft by 20 ft emblem was projected on the side of city hall for several hours. "Batman" fans flocked to the area to watch Mayor Eric Garcetti send up the signal. Burt Ward, who played Robin in the TV series, was there to share a few words about his partner in crime.

West passed away Friday after battling leukemia.

He was 88.