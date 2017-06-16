Kim & Kanye Happy Bday, North! Have a Burger & a Bike

Looks like North West is down with Mom's new low-key approach to life, 'cause she got turnt for her 4th birthday party at a Ruby's Diner.

Yes, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West threw a family-only shindig Thursday evening in Calabasas. Grandma Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner were there too, and looks like Nori opened gifts inside. She left with quite the haul, including a new bicycle.

Mom and Dad dressed down -- camo for Ye and sweats for Kim, but the bday girl definitely stole the show with a vintage Snoop Dogg tank.

Fuh sheezy, North!