DeMario Jackson, Corinne Olympios Both Resurface In Wake of 'BIP' Sexual Assault Claims

'Bachelor in Paradise' star DeMario Jackson resurfaced Saturday night after his co-star Corinne Olympios accused him of sexual assault.

Jackson chowed down at Sista Mary's in Glendale. TMZ broke the story, DeMario insists Corinne was not only lucid when they engaged in oral sex in a swimming pool the first day of taping ... he says she was the instigator. As we reported, people who have seen the video also say she was lucid.

As for Corinne, who has lawyered up with legal pit bull Marty Singer, she was out Saturday walking the dog. She says she has no recollection of the events in the pool and that she was literally falling down drunk in a blackout state and believes producers should have protected her.

The show was put on ice while Warner Bros. investigates.