7-Foot Anthony Davis Crams Into Disneyland Roller Coaster

7-Foot Anthony Davis It's a Small World Watch Me Cram Into Disneyland Coaster!

Size matters on the Matterhorn ... especially when you're 6'11" like NBA star Anthony Davis.

The New Orleans Pelicans big man hit up Disneyland on Sunday and decided he wanted a ride on one of the oldest coasters in the park.

The problem ... leg room.

You can see in the pics, Davis went full knees-to-chest to fit in the bobsled -- and apparently, it worked. We're told he had a blast at the park.

Fun Fact: There's a secret basketball court tucked away inside the mountain. No word on if AD got to hoop in between rides.