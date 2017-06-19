Jon Gruden's Son Reveals Crazy Powerlifting Stats ... Guess What I'm Benching?!

Jon Gruden's son is a competitive powerlifter -- he's jacked as hell -- and tells TMZ Sports his best numbers on the bench, squat and deadlift are CRAZY impressive.

23-year-old Deuce Gruden is currently in Belarus where he took 1st place in the junior 183-pound weight class at the International Powerlifting Federation Classic.

Deuce -- who's an assistant coach with the Washington Redskins -- says he credits his famous father for helping him become a world-class lifter ... and then he busted out the number.

Deuce also told us about Jon's workout routine these days -- and the numbers ain't too bad for a 53-year-old non-professional athlete.