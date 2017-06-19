Vikings' Latavius Murray: Draft Me In Fantasy Football, Here's Why!

EXCLUSIVE
First things first ... Latavius Murray says he's NOT replacing Adrian Peterson in Minnesota. You can't replace a legend.
That said, LM says if you get the chance to draft him in your fantasy league ... DO IT!!!!
The Vikings running back tells TMZ Sports he's fired up to get on the field with his new squad -- and promises to be your secret weapon when it comes to punishing your FF opponents.
"Draft me man ... 'cause I'm a guy that has a nose for the end zone and I'm gonna continue to do that and do all I can to put them points on the board!"
SOLD!
Latavius also has some thoughts on his former squad, the Oakland Raiders, moving to Vegas -- and explains why he's not worried one bit.