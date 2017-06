Shareef O’Neal Crazy Dunk Sesh ... w/ Migos' Quavo

Here's Shareef O'Neal busting out some insane alley-oop dunks ... courtesy of rap superstar Quavo.

The Migos member lobbed up a pair of dimes for Reef before a pickup game on Friday -- and the 17-year-old threw it down hard both times, including a pretty sick reverse jam.

Quavo ain't half bad either -- in fact, the dude was a star athlete back in Georgia and balled out as the QB on his high school football team.

As for Reef, he's already committed to U of Arizona.

Sucks for ASU.