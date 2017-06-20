Daniel Day-Lewis Quits Hollywood

Breaking News

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis -- one of the most iconic actors in the last quarter century with 3 Oscars to his name -- has reportedly quit the biz.

Daniel's rep released a statement saying he will no longer be working as an actor. She added, "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Daniel showed immense range playing a slew of captivating roles. He won Oscars for Best Actor in "Lincoln," "My Left Foot" and "There Will Be Blood." He also earned 2 nominations for "Gangs of New York" and "In the Name of the Father."

The 60-year-old's legendary career spanned 4 decades. He'll appear one last time in "Phantom Thread" when it's released later this year. Variety first reported the news.