LaVar Ball: 'Everybody Knows Lonzo's Gonna Be a Laker'

LaVar Ball Lonzo Will Be a Laker ... Everyone Knows It

EXCLUSIVE

LaVar Ball isn't letting the headlines get to him -- telling TMZ Sports he's still 100% convinced the Lakers will call Lonzo Ball's name with the #2 pick in the draft.

The entire Ball clan -- LaVar, LaMelo, LiAngelo and Lonzo -- are in NYC for the 2017 NBA Draft ... and of course, LaVar is as confident as ever.

"Everybody knows [Lonzo] going to be a Laker," he declared ... even after reports surfaced the Lakers weren't sold after his first private workout with the team.

We also asked about the BBB sneakers -- LaVar said we can expect a second model "soon."

No word on the price ... but save up.