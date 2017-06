Sugar Ray Leonard Advice for McGregor: 'Duck!'

"Sugar" Ray Leonard thinks Conor McGregor is a very tough dude -- but when it comes to his fight with Floyd Mayweather he has one piece of advice ... "DUCK!"

The boxing legend -- who beat Floyd's dad in 1979 -- was at LAX when he told us why he believes the Irish superstar is in for a beating when they face off on August 26.

Leonard says he's impressed by the paychecks both fighters will pull in -- but he'll be even more impressed if Conor can go the distance with The Best Ever.