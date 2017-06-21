Lady Gaga My New Boyfriend Is So Part Of My Wooooorld

Lady Gaga's last day of Spring played out just like the 'Little Mermaid' t- shirt she was wearing Tuesday while out with her agent-turned-boyfriend, Christian Carino.

The couple looked totally enamored with each other on a beach walk Tuesday in the Hamptons. News they were dating first came out in February, around Gaga's Super Bowl halftime gig.

Sure, she recently made out with Bradley Cooper for "A Star Is Born" -- but now it was Christian's turn to kiss the girl. And in case he needed any help ...

Percussion ...

Strings ...

Winds ...

Words ...

There you see her, sitting across the way...