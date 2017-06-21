Philando Castile Fiancee's Daughter in Tears Don't Get Shooted, Mom!

Moments after Philando Castile was shot dead by Officer Jeronimo Yanez ... his fiancee and her daughter were in the back of a police car, and the just-released video of them is absolutely heartbreaking.

You'll recall, Diamond Reynolds broadcast the aftermath of the July 2016 police shooting on Facebook Live. Her then 4-year-old daughter was sitting in the back seat of the car during the shooting, and afterward police put them both in custody.

In this video authorities just released ... Reynolds is still screaming in anger in the back of the police cruiser -- and the little girl cries, "Mom, please don't scream 'cause I don't want you to get shooted!"

She sobbed and continued begging her mother to calm down.

The video was just released because Yanez's trial ended last week. He was found not guilty of manslaughter.